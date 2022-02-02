Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 22,688 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Procaps Group S.A alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.