Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.02. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 235,884 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

