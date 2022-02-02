Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFIE shares. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

PFIE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

