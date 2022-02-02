Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $669,728.35 and $420,542.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,738,664 coins and its circulating supply is 39,675,861 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

