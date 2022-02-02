Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PSAG remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSAG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $144,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

