ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 668,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

