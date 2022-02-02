Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60. Approximately 8,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

