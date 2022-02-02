Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 378,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TARA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,497. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 90,472 shares of company stock valued at $558,140. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

