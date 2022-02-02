PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Shares

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 4,698,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.