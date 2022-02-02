Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.