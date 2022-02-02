Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.62.
PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Purple Innovation stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
