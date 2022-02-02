Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

