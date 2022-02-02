Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 8,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,733,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a PE ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

