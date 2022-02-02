PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Short Interest Update

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYR. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 12.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 12.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 398,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $452.58 million and a P/E ratio of 55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

