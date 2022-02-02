Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $175.04 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

