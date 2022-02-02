Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Lowered by Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after buying an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

