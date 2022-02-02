Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Cut by Piper Sandler

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northeast Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

