Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

