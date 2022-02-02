Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Decreased by Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Haywood Securities lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -8.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

