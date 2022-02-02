Qcash Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.48 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Qcash has a total market cap of $66.62 million and $65.48 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

