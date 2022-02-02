QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $668,460.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.42 or 0.07124863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,463.48 or 0.99992614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055288 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.