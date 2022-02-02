Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.41. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

