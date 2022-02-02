Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q4 guidance to $2.94 EPS.

Shares of QRVO traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

