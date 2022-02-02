Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q4 guidance to $2.94 EPS.
Shares of QRVO traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.
In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
