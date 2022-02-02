Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-$1.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of QRVO traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

