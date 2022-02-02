QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,449,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.47. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

