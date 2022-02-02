Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys $5,520,443.73 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XM. raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

