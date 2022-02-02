Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 9,835,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,847,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £22.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

