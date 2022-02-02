Quantum (QMCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QMCO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 1,329.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quantum by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

