Quantum (QMCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of QMCO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
