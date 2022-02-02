Quark Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $94,113.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,955,538 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

