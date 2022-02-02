Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at about $8,489,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after buying an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 204.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 808,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 741,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

