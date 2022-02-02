Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Qurate Retail worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,212,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 231,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

