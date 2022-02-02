Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.45 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $365.82 million and $22.45 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 190,854,145,748 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

