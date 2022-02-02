RAI Finance (SOFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $768,518.00

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.50 million and approximately $768,518.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

