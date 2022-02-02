Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

About Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF)

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

