Rate3 Market Capitalization Hits $122,497.59 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $122,497.59 and approximately $24,129.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

