Raymond James Analysts Give Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) a C$52.00 Price Target

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned a C$52.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

AP.UN traded down C$0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 164,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$35.40 and a 12 month high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.