Raymond James Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$8.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:CFX remained flat at $C$6.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

