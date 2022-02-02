Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HWX. National Bankshares raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.35.

Shares of HWX stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$2.94 and a one year high of C$7.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.37.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

