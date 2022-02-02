Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE OPS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 298,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of C$239.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.74.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

