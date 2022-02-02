Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

RYN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 954,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $41.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

