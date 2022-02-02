Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.69

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.52, with a volume of 230540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

