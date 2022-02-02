Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.70 or 0.07167391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00057959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.33 or 0.99993276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

