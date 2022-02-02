RChain Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. RChain has a market capitalization of $81.46 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00115409 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 636,077,419 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars.

