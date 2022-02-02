Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,045.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.