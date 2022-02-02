Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,347.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

RDI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,824. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.