RealNetworks (RNWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.