RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.09. 89,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,260,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RealReal by 21.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 850,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

