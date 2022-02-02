Rebecca Aretos Sells 87 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $15,163.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $176.17. 286,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $357,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

