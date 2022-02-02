Rebecca Aretos Sells 87 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $15,163.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $176.17. 286,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.