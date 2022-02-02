Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

SAP (ETR: SAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2022 – SAP was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2022 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($156.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €160.00 ($179.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €149.00 ($167.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($173.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($159.55) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($161.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($173.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($159.55) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €141.00 ($158.43) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €147.00 ($165.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($173.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($161.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/13/2021 – SAP was given a new €147.00 ($165.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2021 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($151.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €2.60 ($2.92) on Wednesday, hitting €113.00 ($126.97). 3,251,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.50. SAP SE has a 1-year low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($145.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

