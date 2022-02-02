Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA: RAA) recently:

1/21/2022 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €635.00 ($713.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/19/2022 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €520.00 ($584.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/12/2022 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €747.00 ($839.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2022 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €767.00 ($861.80) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

12/17/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €747.00 ($839.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/16/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €810.00 ($910.11) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/13/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €520.00 ($584.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €6.20 ($6.97) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €733.60 ($824.27). The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €831.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €862.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.