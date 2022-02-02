Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

1/25/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $53.00.

1/13/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/3/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 307,209 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ovintiv by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,940,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

